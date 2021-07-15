Police work to ID human remains found near Grain Valley

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

As of Thursday morning, Independence police had not released a positive identification for the human remains found Wednesday near Grain Valley in a search connected to a missing person case.

Police did not specify the missing person case connected to the search but have been in contact with family members, IPD spokesperson John Syme said Wednesday. He said after an identity is confirmed, the case will be referred to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for homicide charges.

The search happened at a home at 4000 Buckner-Tarsney Road just north of Grain Valley, between Pink Hill and Duncan Road. The FBI, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grandview police assisted in the search, though IPD led the search because the missing person case originated in Independence. Independence and Grandview had been working on a particular missing person case.

Jackson County records show the property owner as Michael Hendricks, 40, of Grain Valley. In May, he was charged in Jackson County with several charges: two counts of each of enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years old and first-degree sexual misconduct; third-degree molestation of a child less than 14; and four counts of tampering with evidence. Hendrick’s girlfriend, Maggie Ybarra, 30, of Grandview, faces similar charges in the case.

Independence police have not named a suspect in the missing-person case.

According to court documents in Hendricks-Ybarra case, an underage foster child told Grandview police in April that Ybarra had shown the child pictures of an unidentified woman “with her hands tied, naked and gagged” at Ybarra’s Grandview home. The girl said Ybarra and Ybarra’s boyfriend, Hendricks, had “killed the female and disposed of the body,” and that she knew the area where the body was.

Investigators later learned the girl had been removed from Ybarra’s custody as a small child because of sexual abuse allegations against a former boyfriend of Ybarra’s, but recently had reconnected with Ybarra after she found Ybarra’s profile on Facebook. According to court documents, the girl described incidents in which Hendricks had inappropriately touched her.