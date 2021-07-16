Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Fort Osage Collectors’ Trade Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, 107 Osage Street, Sibley. Peruse the wares of antique dealers, military collectors and reenactors as well as historically inspired craftspeople.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m. in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

SUNDAY

Blood drive in honor of Carolann Hoppe: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 18, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling the Community Blood Center at 877 468 6844 or visiting savealifenow.org. This drive is taking place in the midst of a local blood shortage. Donating blood takes about one hour and can save up to three lives. Carolann Hoppe was St. Mark’s blood drive coordinator for many years.

“Blippi the Musical” – 2 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena. Children from ages 2 to 7 love Blippi’s personality and teaching lessons. In the live show, they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along.