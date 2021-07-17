City needs to cash in on tourism

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of July 12-17, 1971:

• “COUNCIL PLANS TO REVIEW ALL METERING IN SQUARE” – Independence Councilman Morris McQuinn asked that the parking situation be reviewed and that, if possible, all meters in the uptown area be taken out. The council approved the review.

The main drawback to removing all parking meters would apparently be a monetary one, as parking meter revenues go to pay off $50,000 in bonds for parking lots, approved by voters in 1964.

• “SELLING CITY GOAL AT TOURIST STOP” – A man who feels the tourism potential of the metropolitan area is being poorly developed is doing something about it!

Harold Adkins, whose training and business interest the past 20 years have been in advertising and promotion, had developed a plan for area tourist information centers in a ring of communities around the Greater Kansas City area.

And the very first is one to benefit the Independence community “because it has the greatest potential and the most need” and it is ready to open on I-70 at the Grain Valley exit. Adkins calls the 40-foot octagon shaped building the “Harry S Truman Greater Kansas City Area Information Center” because “the Truman presidential library is the greatest tourist attraction in the area.”

Why is the Independence information center located on the highway nearly 20 miles to the east? “Because that’s where the tourists are,” Adkins points out. The center is situated just off the interstate highway at the Buckner-Tarsney intersection, in the same complex with a restaurant, service station and souvenir shop.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 11-16, 1921:

• “MELT 105 TONS OF ICE DAILY” – Independence and the surrounding territory served by the Independence Ice, Fuel and Cold Storage Company is consuming from 105 to 120 tons of ice each day during the hot weather. Using the smaller amount, it means 210,000 pounds of ice melted each day in refrigerators and ice boxes and water coolers. The capacity of the Independence plant is 105 tons daily. At the beginning of the season the company filled the big storage house with ice and now it is using from this supply.

• “PLANE FALLS IN A YARD” – While the residents on East Walnut street were enjoying their usual Sabbath afternoon rest and quiet, yesterday, an airplane, running amuck, plumped down right among them. The result was more excitement on that peaceful street for several hours than it had known for several years before.

During the race at the fair grounds “Daredevil” Lang, a doer of daring stunts, had been cavorting around over the southeast part of town. One of Lang’s specialties is to strap his feet down on the top of a plane and then stand erect while the pilot puts her through all sorts of didoes in the air – loop the loop and various kinds of spins.

While they were up in the air the engine began to “miss.” As the machine was coming over toward town the engine became totally unmanageable, temporarily, at least, and it got so low as to strike the top of a tree on the north side of Walnut street. It passed over the one-story cottage of Elmer Steer, 413 East Walnut street, knocking a few bricks off the chimney. Then it struck a tree in the front yard ten feet from the house, and lodged there.

The astonished neighbors then saw two men jump out of the machine. After commenting with words not usually printed about their good luck in not getting killed, both started off at a run, leaving the machine to take care of itself.

“Daredevil” Lang was only slightly bruised and his pilot, Thomas O’Laughlin of Des Moines, Ia., was not hurt at all. It appeared soon that they had not run away but had run out somewhere to get word to others of the machine.