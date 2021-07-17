Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

• Monday, July 19; Tuesday, July 20; Wednesday, July 21; Thursday, July 22; or Friday, July 23 at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer first and second doses, Moderna second dose, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at these clinics. These vaccines will require a specific appointment, but there is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

To register for a specific appointment time on July 19, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-10/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 20, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-11/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 21, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-12/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 22, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jacohd-covid-19-vaccine-clinic/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 23, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-14/

Monday, July 19, 4 to 8 p.m., Lone Jack Mid-Continent Library, 211 N. Bynum Road, Lone Jack. This will be a walk-in, no appointment, clinic. No ID and no insurance will be required. The Pfizer first and second doses, the Moderna second dose, and the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines will be available.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/