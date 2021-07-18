Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of July 19.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Beef-mac casserole, Scandanavian veggies, vanilla wafter and banana pudding, pears, wheat bread.

• Tuesday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, fiesta veggies, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll.

• Wednesday: Chicken strips, sweet potato wedges, salad, multigrain bread, orange, graham crackers.

• Thursday: Sloppy Joes, potatoes au gratin, Scandanavian veggies, peaches and Strawberries, whole grain bun.

• Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber/onion salad, wheat bread, banana.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Baked cod, roasted garlic potatoes, butter beans, fruit delight.

• Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, carrots, honeydew melon.

• Wednesday: Steak fajita salad, pioneer brussels sprouts, tortilla chips, peach cobbler.

• Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, steamed broccoli, berries and bananas.

• Friday: Buffalo chicken sandwich, beer battered onion rings, lemon pepper blend veggies, Ambrosia salad.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Tuesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Breakfast casserole, spiced apples, dessert.

• Thursday: Riblets, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli with cheese, dessert.