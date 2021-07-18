Senior center meals

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of July 19. 

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200. 

Monday: Beef-mac casserole, Scandanavian veggies, vanilla wafter and banana pudding, pears, wheat bread. 

• Tuesday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, fiesta veggies, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll. 

 Wednesday: Chicken strips, sweet potato wedges, salad, multigrain bread, orange, graham crackers. 

• Thursday: Sloppy Joes, potatoes au gratin, Scandanavian veggies, peaches and Strawberries, whole grain bun. 

• Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber/onion salad, wheat bread, banana. 

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.  

There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic. 

• Monday: Baked cod, roasted garlic potatoes, butter beans, fruit delight. 

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, carrots, honeydew melon. 

Wednesday: Steak fajita salad, pioneer brussels sprouts, tortilla chips, peach cobbler. 

• Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, steamed broccoli, berries and bananas. 

• Friday: Buffalo chicken sandwich, beer battered onion rings, lemon pepper blend veggies, Ambrosia salad. 

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk. 

• Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert. 

Tuesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Italian vegetables, dessert. 

Wednesday: Breakfast casserole, spiced apples, dessert. 

Thursday: Riblets, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, dessert. 

Friday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli with cheese, dessert. 