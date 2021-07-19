Backpacks, shoes for back-to-school time

By The Examiner staff

The Community Services League is sponsoring its annual CSL’s Back to School and Tennies for Kids Fair, designed to help local kids get ready for school by providing a free backpack full of school supplies and one pair of tennis shoes and socks.

In an effort to design an event that serves Spanish-speaking families as well as English speakers, the program has been scheduled on two dates. The event designed for Spanish speakers will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Road, Independence. This will be a drive-thru event.

The event designed for English speakers is set for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut, Independence.

Families who want their children to be eligible for the backpack and shoes, must register in advance at CSLCARES.org or CSL’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/cslcares/posts/10158820379676531

People who would like to contribute money to this event or who would like to volunteer to prepare the backpacks or help in other ways should email wingates@clscares.org, where you can see a list of supplies that are needed and learn how to donate cash.