Blood needed to alleviate shortage

By The Examiner staff

Due to a continuing shortage of blood in Jackson County, the Community Blood Center has scheduled two blood drives for Thursday, July 22.

Just keeping up with the continuing need for blood in this area requires approximately 580 people need to donate each day, according to the Blood Center.

Two opportunities to give on Thursday are:

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Independence Police Department headquarters, 223 N. Memorial Drive. Make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “CBYU.”

• Noon to 5 p.m. at Epic Church, 3711 S. Whitney Ave., Independence, Make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EH4F.”

If you are unable to make your appointment online, call 877-468-6844.