Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte. In order to be tested for COVID-19, you must first call 816-404-CARE (2273) to get an appointment. The appointment will allow you to arrive during a specific period of time. The call center (816-404-CARE) opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There is no cost for this testing. Testing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:50 and 12:40.

• Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Legacy Football Venue, 1300 N.E. Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-through clinic, but you do need to register for a specific time. You do not need to be exhibiting symptoms. You will be tested for COVID-19, influenza A and influenza B. There will be no cost.

To register for the July 20 testing clinic, visit https://jacohd.org/event/lees-summit-covid-19-testing-clinic-5/

To register for the July 21 testing clinic, visit https://jacohd.org/event/lees-summit-covid-19-testing-clinic-6/

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: COVID testing is currently being offered every week in the Kansas City area as follows. For further information, visit health.mo.gov/community test or facebook.com/HealthyLivingMo/ or call (877)435-8411. There is NO requirement for an appointment or pre-registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested.

• Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 633, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local l955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has a COVID hotline which is manned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays. The number is 877-435-8411.

Other local testing resources: COVID testing is also available at local pharmacies including Hy-Vee Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens and Crosetti’s Health & Wellness in Grain Valley.