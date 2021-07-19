Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations by appointment as follows:

• Tuesday, July 20; Wednesday, July 21; Thursday, July 22; Friday, July 23; or Monday, July 26, at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer first and second doses, Moderna second dose, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at these clinics. These vaccines require a specific appointment, but there is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, the Moderna vaccine where offered or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

To register for a specific appointment time on July 20, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-11/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 21, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-12/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 22, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jacohd-covid-19-vaccine-clinic/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 23, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-14/

To register for a specific appointment time on July 26, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-15/

City of Independence

• Lunch Partners, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 700 W. Lexington, Independence. This is a walk-in clinic with no registration or appointment required. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine single-dose vaccine will be provided.

• Villages of Jackson Creek Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 3980 S. Jackson Drive, Independence. This is a walk-in clinic with no registration and no fee required.

• Moonlight Movies, Thursday, July 22, Pharaoh Cinema, 114 W. Maple, Independence. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and the Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be provided between 7 and 9 p.m. This is a walk-in clinic which does not require an appointment, an ID or insurance in order to obtain the vaccination. A free outdoor screening of the movie Cars begins at dusk.

• Independence Utilities Center, 12 noon to 4 p.m., Friday, July 23, 17221 East 23rd St. S., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic with no registration or fee required.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/