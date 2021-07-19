New look for renovated library branch

By The Examiner staff

The South Independence branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, reopened several weeks ago after an extensive remodeling, will have a formal rededication ceremony this week.

It’s at 9 a.m. Thursday. The library is at 13700 E. 35th St. S. The event is to include remarks from library leaders and local officials, followed by a “book-opening” ceremony and reception.

Updates to the branch include new entrance doors, new signs, enhanced landscaping, new display cases, and new lighting, paint, carpet and ceilings. Library district voters approved new branches, branch upgrades and program upgrades in 2016.

During the July 22-25 weekend, library personnel will hand out $10 fine forgiveness tokens (one per person).

Library customers will also have a chance to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt through the free app, GooseChase. This scavenger hunt begins at 9 a.m. July 22 and ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Customers may qualify for a $25 gift certificate to the Lunch Box.