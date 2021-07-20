Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

SNHU announces president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University has announced the Winter 2021 semester (January to May) president’s list. Students earn placement on this list by achieving a grade point average of 3.7 during the semester.

Local students who have achieved this honor include:

Blue Springs

• Levi Davidson

• Jillian Hartman

• Tudie Simpson-Boyle

• Cortney Morales

• Karen Burke

Independence

• Vannica Battle

• Amanda Pierce

Graceland students present research

Several local honors students at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, presented their research projects at the Upper Midwest Regional Honors Conference last spring. They are:

• Victoria Simpson, “The Importance of Encouraging Reading from a Young Age to Cultivate Empathy and Critical Thinking.”

• Marie Migidza Owino, “Classy, Bougie, Rachet: Megan Thee Stallion and the Reclamation of Black Womanhood.”

• Lori Breece, “Societal vs. Medical Ethics: The Origin of Unethical Research.”

• Jesse Smoot, “An Analysis of Possibility in Shestov and Heidegger.”

• Kennedy Warner, “Climate Change and Corporations.”

• Caitlin Buchholz, “Science and Religion.”

• Eryn Tinsman, “Navigating Healthcare as a Woman of Color.”