Your representatives in Washington, D.C.

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

Missouri has two U.S. senators, and Eastern Jackson County lies in two districts in the U.S. House of Representatives.

• Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Strafford, Mo., was elected to a second six-year term in 2016.

Blunt chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee – and sits on these committees: Appropriations (chair of the Subcommittee on the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies); Rules and Administration (ranking member), Commerce, Science and Transportation; and the Select Committee on Intelligence.

His Washington office is at 260 Senate Russell Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510. Phone: 202-224-5721.

His Kansas City office is at 1000 Walnut St., Suite 1560, Kansas City, Mo., 64105. Phone: 816-471-7141.

Website: www.blunt.senate.gov/

• Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican who lives in Columbia, was elected to a six-year term in 2018.

He serves on these committees: Armed Services; Judiciary; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

His Washington office is at 115 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510. Phone: 202-224-6154.

His Kansas City office is at 400 E. Ninth St., Suite 9350, Kansas City, 816-960-4694.

Web site: www.hawley.senate.gov

• U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat from Kansas City, represents Missouri’s 5th District, which includes almost all of Independence, most of Lee’s Summit, the east side of Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Oak Grove south of Interstate 70, Kansas City south of the Missouri River as well as Ray, Lafayette and Saline counties. He was elected to a ninth two-year term in 2020.

He is on the House Financial Services Committee. He chairs its subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance, and is on the subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets as well as the subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He also is on the Homeland Security Committee and its Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security. He’s also on the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress and the Helsinki Commission.

His Washington office is at 2335 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515. Phone: 202-225-4535.

His Independence office is at 411 W. Maple Ave., Suite F., near the Square. Phone: 816-833-4545.

His Kansas City office is at 4001 Blue Parkway, Suite 210. Phone: 816-842-4545.

• U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican from Tarkio, represents Missouri’s 6th District, which includes generally the northern third of Missouri, plus a large part of Eastern Jackson County that runs from eastern Independence south generally in the Interstate 470 area, but including the west side of Blue Springs, and reaching as far south as Missouri 291 and U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit. Graves was elected to an 11th two-year term in 2020.

His Washington office is at 1135 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515. Phone: 202-225-7041.

His Kansas City office is at 11724 N.W. Plaza Circle, Suite 900, Kansas City, Mo., 64153. Phone: 816-792-3976.