An early toy drive for Christmas store

By The Examiner staff

For more than 20 years the Community Services League has sponsored a Christmas store for Eastern Jackson County residents. Over the years, approximately 25,000 families have benefitted from shopping the store for holiday gifts, including more than 1,500 families last year.

This year, a Christmas in July toy drive is being held to help make sure that the shelves at the 2021 Christmas store will be well stocked.

The event is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in the north parking lot of the Community Services League facility at 404 N. Noland Road, Independence.There will be toy collection barrels, Christmas-themed donuts and coffee. There also will be special appearances by the Elves on the Self, Santa and Mrs. Clause, Studio V3 Dance Studio and the Truman High School Starsteppers.

Gifts are needed for children ages 1 to 18 years, in the $10 to $15 range.

Options to help:

• Drop off gifts Saturday morning.

• Make a monetary donation.

• Check out the Amazon Wish List at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1T4D5466KZ17Z and Amazon will ship the toy directly to the Community Services League.