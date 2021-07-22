Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Thursday, July 1 

• 1400 block of Highview – area check 

• 500 block of Woodbury – fireworks 

• 1500 block of Eagle Ridge – fireworks 

• 1100 block of Main Street – welfare check 

• 1400 block of Nolan – fireworks 

• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – fireworks 

• 1500 block of Northwest Eagle Ridge – fireworks 

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – traffic control 

• 200 block of Jefferson – stealing 

• 200 block of Michael Drive – area check 

• 700 block of Main Street (police headquarters) – citizen contact (2) 

• 300 block of First Street – courtesy ride 

• 500 block of Main Street – business check 

• 1000 block of Dean – disturbance 

• 200 block of West Harris – stolen property 

Friday, July 2 

• Rosewood and Brentwood – fireworks 

• 1300 block of Northwest Sycamore – noise complaint 

• 900 block of Cooper – agency assist, Buckner Police Department 

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – stealing 

• 1000 block of Stone Brook Lane – fireworks 

• Sni-A-Bar and U.S. 40 – motor vehicle accident 

• Woodland Circle – noise complaint 

• 900 block of Southeast Foxtail – assault 

• 1100 block of Northwest Pamela – agency assist, Blue Springs Police Department 

• 100 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road – business check 

• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter 

• 100 block of McQuerry – area check 

• 200 block of East Third Street – VIN verification 

• 400 block of Laura Lane – disturbance 