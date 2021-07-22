Police again search site where remains previously were found

By The Examiner staff

Investigators searched again Thursday at the site outside of Grain Valley where law enforcement found the remains of Kensie Aubry last week.

Aubry, 32, originally from Texas, had been reported missing in October 2020, and Independence and Grandview police had been investigating the case. Those agencies, along with the FBI and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, searched in and around the home at 4000 Buckner-Tarsney Road, which records show is owned by 40-year-old Michael Hendricks of Grain Valley.

A spokesperson for Independence police confirmed that officers were digging at the location again Thursday in “an ongoing investigation” but gave no further details. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Kansas City office said agents were at the location “in support of an ongoing local law enforcement matter.”

In May, Hendricks and his reported girlfriend, 30-year-old Maggie Ybarra of Grandview, each were charged with nine counts of child sex-related crimes. According to court documents, an underage foster child who is an alleged victim in the case said Ybarra had shown the child pictures of an unidentified woman “with her hands tied, naked and gagged” at Ybarra’s Grandview home. The girl said Hendricks had “killed the female and disposed of the body,” and that she knew the area where the body was.

A dig July 14 at Hendricks’ property turned up human remains later identified as Aubry. No charges have been announced in that case, and investigators have not publicly named a suspect. Hendricks and Ybarra remain in jail from the child sex charges in May, after a Jackson County judge denied bond reduction.