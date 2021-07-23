Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Summer Vibes at Liberty Lounge with Michael Baxley: 6 p.m., Liberty Lounge, a new urban park located at 110 S. Liberty St., Independence. This park was created in the area that was a drive-thru for the Chrisman-Sawyer Bank. There are some tables and chairs available but you may also bring lawn chairs to this event. Some refreshments will be available, but you may bring your own as well.

Michael Baxley is the director of the Englewood Arts Center and will provide information on the center. Music will be provided by Joey Marlow. This event is free.

Free Outdoor Movie at Crown Center: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m. and the movie (Spiderman, Far from Home) will begin at 9 p.m. A local band, The Zeros, will also perform. Crown Center’s Burnt End BBZ will provide a food and beverage tent and different food trucks will be parked in Crown Center Square. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed for seating. Free parking is available at Crown Center garages after 6 p.m. Neither alcoholic beverages nor pets are allowed.

SATURDAY

Discover Nature, Why did the Turtle Cross the Road: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is designed for families. Participants will learn about Missouri’s different turtle species, some of which are aquatic and some terrestrial. Pre-registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this event.