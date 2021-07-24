Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Abundant Life Back to School Resource: 8 a.m. until supplies run out, Abundant Life Lee’s Summit Campus, 304 S.W. Persels Road, Lee's Summit. Abundant Life Church will be providing free groceries, hygiene products, socks, underwear, haircuts and gently used clothing. This is a drive-thru event for those within the school districts of Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas.

For further information, visit livingproof.co/backtoschool

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m.,, in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Second and Douglas Streets downtown. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Discover Nature – Aquatics: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 8 and up. Participants will learn to identify macro-invertebrates and what they tell us about water quality. Discover the watershed you live in and how human actions have an impact on these ecosystems. Advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Discover Nature – Why did the Turtle Cross the Road? – 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is designed for families. Participants will learn about Missouri’s different turtle species, some of which are aquatic and some terrestrial. Advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by calling 816-461-3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.