The rising cost of everything

From The Examiner during the week of July 19-24, 1971:

• “$3 HAIRCUTS WON’T HURT BUSINESS” – Most are barbers are in agreement on one thing today – the 25-cent increase in the price of a haircut won’t hurt their business. Members of Barbers union Local No. 192 voted Wednesday night to increase the price of a haircut from $2.75 to $3, and to shorten the working hours on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barbershops had been staying open until 5 p.m.

• “STATE PHONE RATE INCREASE IS PROBABLE” – Telephone rates in Missouri may have to be increased, Southwestern Bell Telephone Company officials said today. R.R. Shockley, vice president of the company’s Missouri operations, said a preliminary review of the effect of the company’s new labor contract, considered along with other factors, indicate a rate increase is necessary. Meanwhile, the 90-plus employees who picketed the local office as a part of the nationwide Communications Workers of America strike which began July 14, are back at work. Their new three-year contract was signed early this week.

• “LIVING COST UP SHARPLY” – Washington (UPI) – The cost of living to Americans spurted up by 0.6 percent in June, the sharpest increase in 14 months, the government reported today.

The Labor Department figures showed that despite the Nixon administration’s claim of gradual victory over inflation, rising prices continue to plague the nation. Taking May and June together, prices rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.6 per cent, comparable to the pace in 1969 and 1970 when the nation was in the grip of the worst inflation in 20 years,

• “PROPOSED STOP LIGHT” (letter to the editor) – It was completely predictable that the store being built along Noland Road just north of I-70 would apply for special traffic control to move its customers on and off Noland. Certainly it had to be poor planning on the part of the company to develop a property hemmed in with only one street for its entrance and exit. Can you not visualize what a horrendous traffic snarl that will be generated and-or aggravated if such a traffic light is permitted to be installed between I-70 and 39th street on Noland. What a mess! – Charles C. Allis, Independence

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 18-23, 1921:

• “WAGE CUT AT REFINERY” – A cut in wages, effective August 1, was announced at the Standard Oil refinery at Sugar Creek, yesterday. The cut ranges from 3 to 10 percent, owing to the nature of the work, and, it is said, affects everyone at the plant, from office men down. So far no indication has been given as to the attitude of the men toward the proposed reduction in wages.

• “WILL CONDEMN FERRY ROAD” – At the session of the County Court Thursday morning Highway Engineer Koehler reported on the opening of a road from the Jackson County rock road at Sibley to the landing of the ferry which connects Jackson and Ray Counties. He said that the owner of the land over which the road must be made asked $5,000 for the right of way and that he considered the demand unreasonable. The court made the record entry to begin condemnation proceedings to open the road.

• “FIRE PRESSURE TOO WEAK” – "The pressure in the water mains often is so low during the night that should a fire break out the fire department would be greatly hampered in combatting it, according to a report made last night to the City Council by G.C. Steward, chairman of the water committee.

“This is due, I judge, to the fact that people use a large amount of water through the day and in the evening watering their lawns and gardens,” he said. “Either the pumps are not started until towards morning or the supply of water is not made sufficient to produce a high pressure before morning.”

A gong is supposed to ring at the station and the house of the engineer. The engineer will go at once to the station and start the pumps which furnish the pressure for the firemen.

“What can be done to obtain a more satisfactory system for Independence?” was discussed at length.