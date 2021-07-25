Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of July 26.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, citrus fruit cup.

• Tuesday: Beef patty, salad/tomato/carrots, steak fries, hamburger bun, banana.

• Wednesday: Fish (breaded, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, spinach, tropical fruit mix, wholegrain bread.

• Thursday: Chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, pineapple/mandarin oranges, wholegrain bread, graham crackers.

• Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber onion salad, wheat bread and banana.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Hamburger pizza, salad with peppers and tomatoes, Riviera blend veggies, sliced peaches.

• Tuesday: Crab/scallion/cheddar quiche, 3 bean salad, tossed salad, honeydew slice.

• Wednesday: Baked pork chop, lemon peppered broccoli, black eyed peas, strawberries.

• Thursday: Gnocchi with pesto cream sauce, salad mix, roasted garlic Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe slice.

• Friday: Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, country strawberry shortcake.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Shepherd’s pie, spiced peaches, dessert.

• Tuesday: Apricot pork, au gratin potatoes, green beans, dessert.

• Wednesday: Tuna casserole, California vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken alfredo, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Chili mac, cauliflower with cheese, dessert.