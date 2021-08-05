Blood drive at TMC-Lakewood

The Examiner

One in three people in this area will someday require a blood transfusion, according to the Community Blood Center.

In order to make sure that blood is available when needed in our area, the CBC is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Truman Medical Centers at Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit savealifenow.org/group and use the group code “KM.”

For further information, call Dawn at 816-352-2342.