Many opportunities for back-to-school shots

By The Examiner staff

The Jackson County Health Department is providing back-to-school vaccination clinics for students in grades 8-12. These clinics will provide the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine, the meningitis B vaccine and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

These clinics will accept walk-ins so long as possible, but an appointment is the only way to guarantee that the student will receive vaccinations.

For further information, call 816-404-6415 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit https://jacohd.org/back-to-school-vaccinations

Appointments are made by visiting specific web sites.

The clinics are:

• First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant, Independence, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955282866163

• Raytown High School, 6019 Blue Ridge, Raytown, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 9. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955991359167

• Blue Springs South High School, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10.

To make an appointment for Aug. 9, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211925857297166

To make an appointment for Aug. 10, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211926032046144

• Grain Valley High School, 551 S.W. Eagles Pkwy., Grain Valley, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211723591653153

• Fort Osage High School, 2101 N. Twyman Road, Independence, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211926032046144

• Raytown Central Middle School, 10601 E. 59th St., Raytown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211956323486158

• Raytown Middle School, 4900 Pittman Road, Kansas City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211956827655165

• Lee’s Summit High School, 901 N.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. To make an appointment for this clinic, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211956204500143

• The City House, 14300 E. U.S. 40, Kansas City, Aug. 13; Aug. 16-20; Aug. 23-27; and Aug. 30-Sept. 3. All of these clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment for City House clinic on Aug. 13, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955224681154

To make an appointment for City House clinics on Aug. 16-20, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955441228152

To make an appointment for City House clinics on Aug. 23-27, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955092504151

To make an appointment for City House clinics on Aug. 30-Sept. 3, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211955691251155