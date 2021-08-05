Formal rededication for Blue Springs North branch

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs North branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library is at last getting its rededication.

It's at 9 a.m. Friday at 850 N.W. Hunter Drive.

The branch was renovated in late 2019 and early 2020, part of Mid-Continent's systemwide upgrades and expansion. It was reopened in March 2020, but the pandemic delayed its formal rededication.

The improvements include a community program room that seats about 100 people, two collaboration rooms that can be reserved for such things as tutoring and small business meetings, new teen and children's areas, and technology upgrades. Also: new furniture, décor and landscaping.