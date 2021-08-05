Blue Springs South football players give back to community

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Except for an occasional garter snake, some low-hanging spider webs and a few "scary noises," the recent community service project at Lake Jacomo was a roaring success.

Coach Matt Klein's Blue Springs South High School Jaguars broke into several groups and picked up trash near the dam, along much of the shoreline and on the walking trails.

"It was a great bonding experience for the players and the coaches," assistant coach Willie Horn said. "We didn't go on our annual Jamaica trip his year” – a reference to the Blue Springs and Blue Springs South football teams’ service trip – “so everyone was really looking forward to this for two reasons.”

"First, it gives us a chance to help right here in our own community. And second, we get the chance to put the guys together with players they might not be familiar with, and that is always beneficial."

He paused for a moment, and chuckled, "And we saw a garter snake or two, but that was OK. The guys didn't like them, but they didn't seem to mind."

Klein said the pickup party was just part of the things his team accomplished to give back to the community.

"We had kid camps, played flag football – we did as much as we could do in the time we had, especially now with all the new mandates," Klein said, referring to COVID regulations.

"We didn't make the trip to Jamaica, and that's disappointing because all the seniors really look forward to that," the coach said. "But the guys really seemed to enjoy the community service over at Jacomo."

"For some, it got them out of their comfort zone. You could tell quickly who had been in the woods, and who hadn't. There were some shuffling noises in the leaves (that) caught some of the guys off guard."

Seniors Drew Penniston and Alex Israelite said the community service project was a win-win.

"The coaches split the freshmen up with the juniors and the sophomores with the seniors so we got to meet and visit with guys we never see at practice," said Israelite, a defensive back and wide receiver. "We went out on a trail and it was embarrassing how much trash there was – water bottles, all that kind of stuff – and it really made us all feel good to pick it up and make the trail look better."

However, there was one drawback.

"Spiders!" Israelite said, laughing. "We looked up and there was this big web right above us with multi-colored spiders. We got out there pretty fast. And I carried a stick the rest of the trail. But seriously, people in our community come out and support us on Friday nights, and it really felt good to give something back, to let them know we care."

Penniston works at the Lake Jacomo marina, and his group picked up trash near the water.

"No snakes or spiders where we were," Penniston said. "It was just a great community service project. I work out here and a lot of my job is picking up trash and keeping the marina looking nice, so this really was a great project for me. I'm just proud to be a part of a school that has so many community-service projects.

"Collecting food for the community, helping the homeless or building homes, we love to get involved and show how much we care, and this was a big part of that."