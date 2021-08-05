Three-decade sentence possible in road-rage killing

By The Examiner staff

A Jackson County jury Thursday convicted a Pleasant Hill man for a May 2018 fatal stabbing alongside a Lee’s Summit highway.

The jury found Nicholas Webb, 61, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for stabbing 23-year-old Cody Harter of St. Joseph in a case of road rage along northbound Missouri 291 near where it merges with northbound Interstate-470. It is Webb’s second murder conviction; he previously served a prison sentence for the first conviction.

Just before 7:30 on the evening of May 5, 2018, according to court documents, officers were sent to the area of I-470 and Colbern Road on reports of a wreck and several reports of a man on the ground, bleeding.

They found Harter face down, dead with four-inch deep wound in his heart. Harter’s vehicle was at the scene.

Witnesses later told Lee’s Summit police about Webb’s approximate age and appearance, including his clothing and facial hair, a confrontation between the two men and Harter backing up with his hands in the air. One witness reported seeing Webb get out of his vehicle, go to Harter and take a swing at him. Another said Webb shoved Harter with both hands.

One witness pulled off the road to call police and then saw a gray Mitsubishi Lancer race past to the north. That car was later connected to Webb thanks to witnesses and surveillance video along M-291.

Police learned Webb was arrested later that evening in Liberty on charges of drug possession and driving under the influence. He was arrested at his Pleasant Hill home four days later.

According to KQ2.com, Webb testified during the trial this week that he and Harter got into an altercation and pulled off the road together but claimed Harter initiated contact by grabbing his arm and Webb stabbed him with a pocket knife in self-defense. Webb said he panicked and fled because of his previous felony conviction.

In 1981, Webb was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Missouri after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for a 1980 killing. He faces up to 33 years in prison for the Harter murder and is to be sentenced at a later date.