The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

TODAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Wolfstock: 6 to 9 p.m., MCC-Blue River, 20301 E. Missouri 78, Independence. Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy this free music festival celebrating the return to in-person classes. Local singer/songwriter Joey Marlow is headlining. Dragg Queen Leona Noel will serve as emcee. Also performing will be Holiday Drive, Simon Goodloe, Brotha Newz and Lil Beans. (Please do not bring pets or alcohol.)

SATURDAY

Vaile Victorian Society attic sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Find some treasures and help support the upkeep of the Vaile Mansion. For further information, call 816-389-9600.