Do state liquor laws go too far?

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 2-7, 1971:

• “COUNCIL MAY TAKE STAND ON LIQUOR LAW CHANGES” – If discussion Monday night is any indication, the city council in Independence may take a stand “on principle” on several liquor law changes which would bring the city into accord with new state regulations.

According to J.S. Cottingham, city counselor, the Sunday liquor-by-the-drink provision cannot be restricted by the city.

“I think the state does injustices on many occasions,” said Councilman Morris McQuinn, “and this is one of them. Liquor can be served here six-sevenths of the time already. This is just another step to open it wide up.”

Mayor Phil K. Weeks said, “I just don’t think, personally, because the state passes a law we have to follow suit. This city has been slow to take to that sort of thing, and I don’t think we should be forced from the state capital.”

• “BUSHWACKER DAYS OPENS FRIDAY AT BLUE SPRINGS” – Bushwacker Days, a 10-day festival to raise funds for the city’s new park, will begin Friday night with the Miss Blue Springs Pageant at 8 p.m.

The festival will include a Bushwacker Ball at the American Legion Building and, at the same time, a teen rock dance at the park. Most of the events will be held at the park, a 35-acre tract on Pink Hill Road, a short distance west of Missouri-7.

Also expected to arouse considerable interest will be a softball game between the Playboy Bunnies and the Blue Springs Jaycees.

• “WORK BEGINS SOON ON $20.5 MILLION FUN PARK” – The first phase of a 500-acre themed family recreation and commercial center will be under construction in Kansas City within the month, according to plans announced today by Lamar Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs Football Club and chairman of Mid-America Enterprises Inc., developer of the project. A $20.5 million theme park, in keeping with the trend set by Disneyland, will initiate the project, Hunt said.

“The huge fun park will be named ‘Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun.’ We selected the name ‘Worlds of Fun’ because our park will bring the adventure, enjoyment and fun of an international environment to the Heart of America. We will relate our rides and attractions to special events, activities, and environmental features which are associated with different parts of the world,” he said.

• “TOREY WILL EMCEE FASHION SHOW FOR YOUNGSTERS FRIDAY EVENING” – Torey Southwick, popular children’s TV personality, will visit the Blue Ridge Mall on Friday evening from 6:46 until 9. Torey will be the commentator for the Mall’s children’s fashion show and then will meet all of his young admirers.

Torey has been seen and heard on the air around Kansas City since 1956. He and his sidekick, “Ol’ Gus,’ began broadcasting together on radio. Torey was the morning disc jockey on KMBC until 1966, when he gave up radio to devote full time to his TV shows.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 1-6, 1921:

• “FROM HORSE TO MOTORS” – Independence has gone to a motor car basis. The last horse and vehicle used by the city officials was ordered sold at the meeting Tuesday night and a Ford purchased for the use of Street Commissioner Moses Mallet. Mr. Mallet has been making his rounds in an ancient version of the One Hoss Shay. It has about accomplished the fate of the shay in the story which was for years so popular with amateur reciters, and as Dan Halleran has quit the wagon business there was not a shop in town where the wagon could be fixed. The Mayor said it cost $10 a month to feed the horse and $15 a month to keep him shod.

The city now operates motor-driven fire trucks, two of them, count ’em, both painted red.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – The funeral service for Enrico Caruso, “the World’s Greatest Tenor,” who died in Naples, Italy, were concluded in that city today with great pomp and ceremony. For many years Caruso’s earnings had been very great, sometimes amounting to several thousand dollars for a single concert. Since the announcement of his death there has been all over the world an extraordinary sale of phonographic records of his songs.