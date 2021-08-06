Man sought in connection with Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

Independence police continue to look for a person of interest in connection with an April 28 homicide from which two men have already been charged.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Trayvione Thompson of Kansas City, who listed at about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds. Thompson is wanted regarding a fatal shooting from late April in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue in northwest Independence.

Andre Mays and Antonio Johnson, both of Kansas City, have been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action from the shooting, which led to the death of 17-year-old Elijah Lockhart of Kansas City. According the court documents, police say Mays, Johnson and Lockhart went to the Crescent Avenue home intending to rob a friend of drugs and money, while a fourth person waited to drive them away in Johnson’s car.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, IPD Tips at 325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.