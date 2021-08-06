MCC offer: Vax for class

By The Examiner staff

Metropolitan Community College is giving away free school to help aid in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

MCC – which includes the Blue River campus in eastern Independence – is offering up to 1,000 free classes for the fall 2021 semester to students and the public who can prove they’ve gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s all-hands-on-deck time,” MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said in a release. “As a community, we need to get out the message that vaccinations are safe and effective. They save lives and will help turn this pandemic around. As far as incentives go, this is a $348 value – not to mention everything you’ll learn in an MCC course.”

This is in addition to the free MCC classes that were given away in late May when first lady Jill Biden visited the Penn Valley campus in Kansas City. In that event, fully vaccinated students could enter a drawing to win one of 250 free fall 2021 classes. Those who received a voucher at the Biden event or won a free class during the first round of scholarships are not eligible for the offer.

Deadline to register for the free class – which can be taken on campus or online – is Tuesday, Aug. 10. The offer is limited to one free class per person and is non-transferable. The $348 value is in-district tuition for a three-credit-hour class.

To sign up, go to mcckc.edu/vaccine. Fall classes at MCC start Aug. 24. For the class schedule, visit mcckc.edu/classes/credit.