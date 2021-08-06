Two injured in chase, wreck

By The Examiner staff

A car with two teenage boys inside fled an attempted stop by Independence police and caused a chain-reaction crash involving two other vehicles Thursday.

The boys tried to run and were quickly captured, police said, and officers found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat of their car.

The incident started about noon, when an officer tried to stop a Dodge Avenger near U.S. 24 and Cogan Lane for traffic violations involving a license plate. The car instead sped away eastbound on U.S. 24, and an officer gave chase to Missouri 291, south to Salisbury Road and back west to U.S. 24, where the Avenger ran a red light and hit an eastbound vehicle. That vehicle then hit a third vehicle.

One of the fleeing boys, as well as the driver of the first struck vehicle, suffered minor injuries. The boy was treated at the scene; the other driver was taken to the hospital. No one in the third vehicle was reported injured.

Both teens have been referred to Jackson County Family Court, police said.