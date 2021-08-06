'Verge of a real crisis' for area hospitals

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City area hospital medical directors said Friday that their facilities are both full and short-staffed thanks to the surge in COVID-19 cases. They stressed that the two most urgently needed steps are for people to wear face masks and to get vaccinated.

“We do not want to look like Springfield, and we know that that is in our future if we are not able to blunt that curve,” said Dr. Steve Stites, referring to the rise in cases. Stites is the chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System.

“The delta variant has changed the game,” he said.

Vaccines are not yet approved for those under 12, and the chief medical officers said steps are needed to keep young people safe as schools open in the coming weeks.

“If a school is choosing not to mask,” Stites said, “they really are very much at risk of having to go right down the route they are trying to avoid, which is not having kids in school.”

The medical officers’ call to the public is simple.

“We know what to do,” said Dr. Ahmad Batrash, chief of staff at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. “Get vaccinated, and wear masks indoors.”

He added, “We know that the vaccine saves lives.”

Batrash, Stites and chief medical officers at area hospitals, speaking at a forum arranged by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, said their facilities are full to the point of stressing care for all patients. Emergency rooms are full as patients there wait for beds to open up. Patients in need of immediate care – heart, stroke, others – are being affected as well.

“We're struggling to get people taken care of,” Stites said. “We're struggling to do it in a timely fashion.”

Metro average new daily cases – 757 as of Thursday – are higher than they were early last November, according the chief medical officers. But it's not just that COVID hospitalizations have tripled in recent weeks, they said. It’s also that other procedures – care delayed previously because of the pandemic – are taking up beds. Stites said metro area hospitals are more full than they were last fall.

Also, COVID-19 hospitalizations tend to last longer, further stressing capacity. And the number of hospital staff out with COVID or quarantine has tripled or more in recent weeks at some facilities, and those shortages are expected to grow more acute.

“So it's safe to say your hospitals are on the verge of a real crisis here,” Stites said.

Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit has seen a surge in COVID-19 patients, many from southwest Missouri, since July 4. Ninety-four percent of the COVID patients there are unvaccinated, and 49 percent are ages 20 to 59.

Stites added that KU Med, which tends to get many of the most challenging cases, in July had to turn away about one-third of the patients referred for transfer by other hospitals.

Stites stressed the need for face masks.

“Masking clearly works,” he said. “We bent before (last fall), and we can bend it again.”