Bob Buckley: Bad breaks in the court of law

Bob Buckley

Legal perspectives

I don’t expect to win every argument before a judge. I never make an argument that is not supported by the law. Our code of ethics requires us to exercise candor toward the judge.

We should never make a false statement of fact or law, fail to disclose to the judge legal authority in our jurisdiction which is known to be directly adverse to the position of the client and not disclosed by opposing counsel, offer evidence known to be false, and disclose any situation in which the client intends to engage in criminal or fraudulent conduct. We are also permitted to make a good faith argument for an extension, modification or reversal of existing law.

I have had many occasions when I thought that my arguments were correct and the court did not agree. Usually I can shrug my shoulders and walk away. On occasion, a ruling angers me. Unfortunately, I have a long memory of some of those cases. If the issue is appealable, I do not hesitate to file an appeal. My success rate in the appellate courts is very high, but I cannot always appeal a bad decision.

One of the first cases I tried was a contract case in front of a judge who is now deceased. We tried the case to the jury, and one of the critical jury instructions is what we call the verdict director, which instructs the jury on how to apply the law to the facts of the case. I submitted my jury instruction which was in accordance with contract law, but the judge gave the one offered by the defendant, which essentially directed the jury to find against my client.

I complained loudly but to no avail. My opponent later confessed that I was never going to win that argument as the judge and he had been friend in politics. It greatly offended me at the time because my client did not have equal access to the legal system. It was an unfair playing field.

On another occasion I was trying a case and attempting to offer several photographs into evidence, without any objection, showing the dangerous condition that caused my client’s injuries. Loudly and in front of the jury the judge scolded me and told me that I did not need to put all of the photographs in evidence. I was stunned by his comments, and my anger grew until the next recess in the case.

I then marched back to his chambers and yelled at him for several minutes about how he made me look bad in front of the jury and how if he truly believed what he said he should tell me that privately out of the hearing of the jury and by the way, if I want to offer photographs into evidence and the defendant does not object, he should accept them. I probably risked being held in contempt of court, but he later admitted that he was wrong, but he had already rung the bell in front of the jury, so it did not console me.

On one other occasion, we were doing jury selection and my opponent, who is one of the most despised defense lawyers in Kansas City, was beginning his questioning by improperly arguing the case instead of asking potential jurors questions. I stood and objected to the questioning, and the judge loudly (in front of the jury) told me to sit down and not interrupt him again, which gave him license to ask whatever he wanted.

The judge treated me rudely throughout the long trial which started at 8 every morning and extended to 8 p.m. for four days. It was miserable. As I look back on the experience, I should have approached the judge and kindly told her that if I wanted to object, she could not stop me and I expected her to rule on my objections when made. She was going to be rude to me anyway, so I would have risked nothing by doing it.

The one case that we tried over 30 years ago still haunts me today. Our client was injured on a forklift because the design of the truck provided for a large fuel tank in the rear which obstructed rear vision. She lost four fingers when her truck struck a pole. I took the deposition of the design engineer and got him to admit that the design of the truck was unreasonably dangerous, although he denied that it was designed that way. I had documents showing that it was, so the testimony was devastating to the defendant.

When it came time to read his testimony to the jury, the defendant objected because we did not identify the engineer as an expert witness. This was totally incorrect as the rule at that time only required us to identify retained expert witnesses and this gentleman was their employee and not retained by us. We argued our point and the judge ruled against us. We would have likely won the case had we been able to read the testimony to the jury. It was an awful decision.

I have great respect for the judiciary and have had many friends who have served as judges. I am grateful for their service as many gave up lucrative law practices to serve our community. Most are impartial and fair, but unfortunately not all are all of the time. My memory is not as good as it used to be, but some things never fade from my memory. Fortunately, the good memories far outweigh the bad ones.

Bob Buckley is an attorney in Independence. Email him at bbuckley@wagblaw.com.