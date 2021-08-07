Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m., in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Second and Douglas Streets downtown. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Vaile Victorian Society Attic Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Find some treasures and help support the upkeep of the Vaile Mansion. For further information, call 816-389-9600.

Family Fishing Day at George Owens: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Bring out the family to try fishing or to just have a fun morning by the water. Poles, bait and expert advice will be available. KC Wolf will be making an appearance. Call 816-325-7115 for further information.

Indy Pride Glow Walk: 7:15 p.m. The evening begins at Englewood Station Arts District and the half-hour glow walk ends on the historic downtown Independence Square at Liberty Lounge (110 S. Liberty) where there will be live music and an outdoor movie: “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar.”

Check-in begins at 7:15 p.m. with live music at B-Vogue Salon & Gallery in Englewood Arts District. Opening ceremony starts at 7:45 p.m. with the walk beginning at 8 p.m.

Taking part in the first ever Pride Walk in Independence is one way citizens can show their support for the LGBTQ community locally and around the world.

MONDAY

Community Blood Center drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Truman Medical Centers Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road. Please make an appointment to donate by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group cod “KM.” For further information, call Dawn at 816-352-2342.