Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence:

• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lunch Partners, 700 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. This clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment and no registration required.

• Thursday, August 12, 7 to 9 p.m., Pharaoh Cinema, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. This clinic requires no appointment, no fee, no ID. You may receive the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine or the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

• Friday, August 13, 12 to 4 p.m., Independence Utilities Center, 17221 East 23rd St. S., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment or registration is required.

• Saturday, August 14, 8 a.m. to noon, Community Services League Back to School Fair, 404 N. Noland Road, Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be provided at this clinic. This clinic requires no registration.

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, please call 816-325-7019, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/