Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Aug. 9, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Beef-mac casserole, Scandinavian vegetables, vanilla wafer and banana pudding, pears, wheat bread.

• Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, hamburger bun.

• Wednesday: Mostaccioli with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, salad with tomato and carrots, pineapple/Mandarin orange mix, Italian bread, graham crackers.

• Thursday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, Mexicali mix, orange.

• Friday: Diced and seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, taco sauce, whole-wheat tortilla; salad with tomato, carrots and ranch dressing; stewed apples.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Smokey mesquite tilapia, rosemary red potatoes, Mexican corn, Mandarin oranges.

• Tuesday: Cheeseburger, broccoli raisin salad, ears, peanut butter cookies.

• Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, lemon pepper squash, orange kissed beets, pineapple chunks.

• Thursday: Ham and beans, Winter mix vegetables, cornbread, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, chuckwagon corn, red and green grapes.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Tuesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Breakfast casserole, spiced apples, dessert.

• Thursday: Riblets, mac and cheese, mixed vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Garlic fish, potatoes au gratin, spinach, dessert.