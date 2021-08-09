Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Recent inspections include the following:

Saints Pub and Patio: 20220 E. Jackson Drive, inspected July 26.

• Bartender noted working in behind bar without properly restrained hair. (Corrected.)

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Serving tray found in basin of hand sink closest to walk-ins and office. (Corrected.)

• Door gaskets on make table found to be dirty.

• Base cove tile missing to right of employee lockets.

• 10 employees must obtain valid food handler card and provide copy to restaurant by Aug. 9 or they may be removed from the schedule.

Tavern 24: 825 N. Dakota Drive, inspected July 28.

• Thermometer in cooler in prep area not functioning.

• Interior of freezer on cookline found with heavy food debris.

• Wall beneath dish machine area, wall at end of cook line, floor next to ice machine, and floor between smoker and fryer found dirty with food debris.

• 15 employees must provide a valid food handler’s license or food manager’s card by Aug. 11.

Dollar General: 10601 23rd St., inspection date not provided

• Rat feces in excessive amounts found around dumpster. Pest control must treat area.

• There were multiple rat burrows found around dumpster.

• Excessive trash found behind exterior ice freezer.

• Excessive amounts of gnats found around (illegible) due to gnat infestation in (illegible) freezer. Freezer must be removed.

• Excessive trash on floor of stock room especially under and around electrical (illegible) and breaker boxes.

• Large amount of melted food on floor covered in oatmeal.

•All violations must be corrected by 9 a.m., Monday, August 2nd or risk closure of establishment. Proof of pest control treatment for both rats and gnats must also be provided.