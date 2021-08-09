Old steam engine on display at Union Station

By The Examiner staff

A rolling piece of history is on display briefly in Kansas City.

The Union Pacific’s No. 4014 steam engine is making a monthlong goodwill tour through 10 states. It was scheduled to arrive at Union Station Monday evening and be on display Tuesday,

On Wednesday, it heads south for dozens of stops in the coming weeks before passing through the area again in late August. It’s scheduled to stop in Lee’s Summit and then Independence late in the afternoon of Aug. 31.

The engine, originally in service from 1941 to 1961, is distinctive in that it’s 132 feet long – half again as long as today’s diesels – with articulated wheels to negotiate curves.