Two arrested in Independence Center disturbance

By The Examiner staff

Independence police arrested two people Saturday following a disturbance at Independence Center.

No injuries or shots were reported. According to police, off-duty officers and an officer assigned to the mall responded to a disturbance call about 5:45 p.m., and soon after that, officers said there was “possibly an armed disturbance with two subjects brandishing firearms.” Other officers who arrived in the area then took two people outside the mall into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

No further information had been released as of noon Monday.