A pet's passing brings grief but sweet memories

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

I have talked about how pets are a lifetime commitment, and they should be. The last days of a pet’s life can be extremely hard, just as with a human. Dogs and cats can get conditions or diseases just like people. Toward the end of life, pain management needs to be considered. Your vet needs to be there to guide you.

I recently lost my dearest girl, Sweet Pea. She was a 15-year-old black Lab that was part of a group of dogs my mother and I had. Sweet Pea, or Peepers as we loved to call her, had been diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy. This is a condition in which the spine curves inward, decreasing the dog’s ability to use its back legs properly. This condition is like ALS in humans. As degenerative myelopathy progresses, the spinal cord deteriorates and the dog becomes paralyzed.

My Peepers did not reach the worst part of degenerative myelopathy. She had a stroke, which led to her falling, running into doorframes, and struggling to do anything. Peepers quit eating and became listless. I knew then I had to do the compassionate thing and let her go.

Although I am devastated about losing Peepers, I am grateful for having that sweet Lab 15 years. She made our lives richer and more entertaining. Mom always called her “the clown” because of her crazy antics. I am so thankful for all the wonderful memories I have of Peepers. The house seems empty without my dear Peepers, but I have my young ones, River and Babs, who comfort me when I cry.

The hardest thing about having a pet is the goodbye. It is very painful, but we eventually accept our new normal lives and continue. We do not forget our beloved pets and we know that they cannot be replaced, but this experience should never stop one from adopting a new pet. There are so many dogs and cats that need loving homes, it does not seem right for a good owner to refuse a new pet.

For those of you who are debating on whether to get a pet after your beloved one passed, please do. We all need our healing time to deal with our grief after a pet passes away, but when we are ready we need to bring a new pet into our homes. We can never replace our beloved pet, but we can adopt a new pet in honor of the one that has passed. Please do not let grief stop you from the joy of a new pet. Good homes are hard to find, and there are so many homeless pets that need your love.