Charges filed in Independence Center confrontation

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City man faces a weapons charge stemming from a fight Saturday inside Independence Center.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Leonzo Harvey, 20, with unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly showed a handgun during a fight at the mall. Police say no shots were fired during the incident.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to a fight between two males, one of whom mall security said had a gun. By the time officers arrived, the two men had separated. Police stopped a vehicle that a witness said Harvey tried to leave the mall in. The vehicle’s owner said Harvey had asked for a ride away from the area because there had been a fight, and Harvey and another person got inside.

Police found two loaded handguns in the car, one of which was reported stolen. Police said surveillance video showed Harvey hide a gun and then retrieve it from a clothing display at the mall, then get into the car.

Another man and his girlfriend told police Harvey had challenged them to a fight after a dispute about allegedly cutting in line for the cashier. Police did not disclose the story where the incident took place.

The man said he pulled Harvey off his girlfriend, and during the ensuing scuffle Harvey’s gun fell to the floor and the two fought over the gun, as the man said he had his finger between the trigger and guard to keep the gun from being fired into his chest. Harvey eventually regained the gun, and the man said Harvey’s companion also shouted that he had a gun and showed it. The man who fought Harvey declined to be taken to the hospital after being told he had a concussion.

Independence police continue to investigate the case.