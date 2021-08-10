Health officials call masks the immediately needed step

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

While holding out hope that the current surge in COVID-19 cases can be slowed, health officials stress that Kansas City area hospitals are full to the point that care could be compromised for any patient, not just coronavirus patients showing up at the ER.

“Vaccination is the long-term answer to get out of the pandemic. Masking is the short-term answer to keep us all safe,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System. He spoke last Friday at a virtual gathering of metro area hospital chief medical officers.

He stressed that masking bent the upward curve of metro area cases earlier in the pandemic and can do so again.

He was echoing comments by others earlier in the week about the strains on metro hospitals and need to act.

“I don't think that the frame is necessarily ‘wear a mask, or don't wear a mask,’ and that's our decision,” Ray Dlugolecki, assistant director of the Jackson County Health Department told county legislators. “It's really wear a mask, or, on the flip side of that, the consequences are to our health-care system, in that if you need the health-care system for cancer treatment or stroke or something serious like that the ramifications could be quite serious in that you might not necessarily be able to get the care that you need if we continue down this path. And so the totality of our decisions as individuals (has) the ability to play huge, huge toll on our societal structures overall ...”

Officials also outlined the extent of the current surge. The Kansas City area has been in a state of high COVID-19 transmission since July 28, said county Health Director Bridgette Shaffer. Cases have quadrupled since early June, and hospitalizations are up 75 percent. In the past 30 days, she said, Eastern Jackson County has the highest per-capita number of cases in the metro area.

There were 1,115 positive tests in the metro area on Aug. 3.

“That's as high as it was at the height of the pandemic,” Stites said, adding that the figure does not account for home tests.

This surge is driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the disease.

“And so we're seeing if one person becomes infected in the household its very likely that the others will become infected as well,” said Dr. Mark Steele, executive chief clinical officer of Truman Medical Centers/University Health.

The worst cases are almost exclusively among the unvaccinated.

“So clearly we're seeing a pandemic of the unvaccinated people,” Steele said. “Over 95 percent of our admissions are of people who are not fully vaccinated.”

“It's no secret,” Dlugolecki said, “that the Delta variant in particular has really changed the game for not only us but the United States and the world. The Delta variant is causing, overwhelmingly, the significant community spread and transmission that we are seeing in Jackson County, and of course this is amplified by a vaccination rate that is on the lower side than we'd like to see.”

As of Aug. 3, he said, Jackson County's fully vaccinated rate among those 12 and older was just 49.3 percent. There's been an uptick in people expressing interest in vaccinations, he said, but he also cautioned that a person is not inoculated until two weeks after the final vaccination – about six weeks total from first shot to inoculation for those getting the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

“The goal would be to get up to that 70 to 80 percent vaccination percentage to see a substantial benefit,” Dlugolecki said, “and overall we are quite, quite far away from where we need to be, which suggests that we need to consider additional mitigation strategies to ensure that we're interrupting transmission.”

Shaffer said without such things as limits on gatherings and mandated physical distancing – neither of which have been revived locally during this wave of the pandemic – it's all the more important that masking, testing, hand washing and social distancing be observed. Masking “is going to be key,” she said.

Stites underlined the stresses on hospitals – dramatically more COVID cases on top of other care plus the strain of losing staff who are simply quitting.

“They're just leaving the field,” he said. “These are hard days. I think we're all tired of COVID, but try being a bedside nurse. ... It's just utter exhaustion right now.”

He spoke directly and calmly but with passion about the overall strain on the system.

“Where we're being compromised is our ability to take care not just of COVID patients but every patient. That's the ultimate problem,” he said. “And hospitals don't have on-off valves. People say, 'Well, cut your elective surgeries.' Right. OK, so I'm not going to do that cancer surgery. I'm not doing to do that heart bypass surgery. The things we would have to do are still denying care to people.”

'We're not taking transfers,” he continued. “We (KU Med) turned down a third of the transfer requests (last month). Well, that's not who we are, but we have to because we don't have bed capacity and we don't have staff to take care of those patients.”

“And why is that? And what can we do to blunt the curve? There's only one thing we can do keep your hospitals safe and open so that we can take care of everybody in this community. And that is we've got to put masks back on. … Masking bends the curve, even with COVID. … The one thing we know that works, because it worked before, is masking. It's a simple act.”

He pointed to a hopeful sign. He said the FDA is being diligent in its ongoing review of the COVID vaccines and said full approval for the Pfizer vaccine is likely around Sept. 1 – likely nudging more employers to require vaccinations.

“I think that's a game changer, and I think we'll see a lot of organizations respond to that,” he said. “And I think Moderna won't be too long beyond that.”