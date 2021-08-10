Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

7-Eleven: 201 U.S. 24, inspected July 30.

• Hot box not at 135 degrees F. Must be at 135 degrees F before food placed inside.

• (Illegible) found in hand sink behind counter. Nothing can be stored in hand sink.

• Observed employee fill customer cup from hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only and must never be used for any other purpose.

• Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Hands must be washed every time gloves are put on.

• Thermometer could not be located in sandwich cooler. A separate thermometer must be in this cooler.

• Area around soda nozzles found sticky.

• Counter in cold beverage area found with spills.

Express Mart: 1001 W. U.S. 24, inspected on unknown date.

• Thermometer was not present in coolers containing sandwiches and milk. Thermometers must be provided.

• Dumpster lid found to be open. Must be kept closed.

• Ceiling tiles above three-compartment sink found broken, missing, damaged. Replace tile.

• Excess trash found around dumpster. Remove trash.

Subway: 11201 E. U.S. 24.

• Back door found with no door sweep or threshold leaving a large gap. This must be repaired by Aug. 6. Failure to do so will result in penalties.

• Floor in prep/ware washing area and around mop sink found to be dirty.

• Floor of walk-in cooler found with debris.

• Area around soda nozzles found extremely sticky.