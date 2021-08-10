Hey, Missouri! It's been 200 years

By The Examiner staff

Happy birthday, Missouri.

Missouri became a state 200 years ago today – Aug. 10, 1821, the 24th state in the union.

Celebrations are planned across the state. Today’s events at the Capitol in Jefferson City are being livestreamed from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Missouri2021.org/statehood-day-livestreams. Speakers include Missouri Poet Laureate Maryfrances Wagner of Independence.

Organizers have encouraged the idea of ice cream socials to mark the day. Local ice cream socials include:

• Blue Springs Historical Society, 5 to 8 p.m., Dillingham-Lewis House, 101 S.W. 15th St.

• Grain Valley Historical Society, 5 to 8 p.m., 506 Main St. The historical society museum will be open, and ice cream social tickets will be $6 for adults and $4 for children.

• Eclairs de la Lune, 205 N. Main St., Independence: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Mac Shack KC bakery, 104 E. Lexington Ave., Independence: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Crown Center Square, Kansas City: noon to 1 p.m.; ice cream is free for first 1,000 people; Kansas City Symphony string quartet.

Celebrations continue beyond the Aug. 10 anniversary. The Missouri State Fair opens Thursday in Sedalia, and the several bicentennial attractions will be in the Women’s Building.

Other going programs include the Missouri Explorers Program, encouraging travel across the state, as participants in various challenges visit site to receive merit badge buttons.

The challenges are groups of sites around a particular theme or city or area, such as Forest Park in St. Louis, the City of Fountains (Kansas City), African American heritage, Wine Country, Traveling the Mother Road (Route 66) and Jackson County Parks + Rec.

Participants can share their photographs via social media using the #MOExplorers hashtag.

People can view the challenges, register as an individual or group and submit photos at: missouri2021.org/missouri-explorers/