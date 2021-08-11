Ambition, effort and unforeseen consequences

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

I had a small flurry of activity the other day. Flurries of activity are rare occurrences, and usually leave bystanders (that is, my husband, Sir) standing open mouthed at the whirling dervishness of action emanating from his darling and treasured wife (me).

Deciding that the smells emanating from my oven were anything but mouth-watering, I decided it was high time to press gang the self-cleaning button into good use.

First of all, looking up on the internet what to do, the manual for the stove being lost somewhere between the annals of time and the back of the couch, I could almost hear my computer sigh when all the instructions said was “close oven door, hit self-clean button,” Well, doh. Stove Cleaning for Dummies, here I come.

I had removed the racks, figuring I could give them a separate Google search, and have discovered a new use for dryer sheets. I personally loathe dryer sheets. I don’t think they make anything soft and fluffy, and just prove to be recalcitrant bits of gauze-like substances that cling in a static-limpet like way to my clothes. I have found myself walking into the office with a tell-tale white sheet hanging off an arm or a leg.

However, I read on, if you put the racks in a bathtub (or in my case a big black plastic bag, as I had absolutely no intention of flurrying further by having to clean the bathtub), cover the racks with very hot water, a good couple of squirts of dishwashing liquid and add eight dryer sheets the results would be miraculous.

Not having a better suggestion in mind, I tried it. I even put the lot out on the table on the deck to soak up the sun’s rays, thus keeping the water nice and toasty.

Meanwhile, the self-clean button was hit, and I was sure that the three and a half hours the clock beamed at me would produce satisfactory results.

Back at the plastic bag, the end result was pretty miraculous. Removing the racks and giving them a scrub with the dryer sheets did indeed produce results, I am very pleased to say. Hate to see a good flurry go to waste.

The oven finally finished its auto-cleansing cycle for which Sir and I by that stage were pathetically grateful, the kitchen having heated up to close-on nuclear reactor temperatures, rendering the both of us unto small puddles of oily sweat.

Wiping out the inside of the oven and replacing the racks produced a pretty satisfying result.

However, days later I discovered just a bit of a woopsie. On the back of the stove is a small shelf, upon which I store my most used herbs and spices … in plastic shakers. Yes, well, my plastic shakers are now to be donated to the City of Pisa to display with its Tilt-a-Tower. The temperature got so high that it actually fused my garlic pepper into something one could carve a marble-like bust.

Note to self – dummy – the oven gets hot, so next time, try it in winter, and remove all meltable objects within spitting distance.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.