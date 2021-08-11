Best of Missouri on display at State Fair

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri State Fair opens Thursday in Sedalia. It runs through Sunday, Aug. 22.

The fairgrounds are open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., though the box office is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most buildings open at 9 a.m.

Highlights for your visit:

• Grandstand performers include Trace Adkins (Aug. 12), Boyz II Men (Aug. 14), Colter Wall (Aug. 20) and Hank Williams Jr. (Aug. 21).

• The state's bicentennial will be celebrated in several ways. A display of quilts is at the Woman's Building. You can leave a note in the bicentennial time capsule at the Woman's Building. A display about Missouri Founding Farms – about 100 farms held in the same family since 1821 – is at the MO-Ag Theatre.

• The carnival midway opens at noon Aug. 12, 13 and 20 and 11 a.m. on other days. It closes at 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 11 p.m. other nights, but crowds, weather and other factors can affect the closing time. Tickets are four for $5, 25 for $25, and 55 for $50. Unlimited-ride wristbands are $30 Monday through Thursday, $35 Friday through Sunday, and $17 Aug. 22.

• Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day is Aug. 14. Free gate admission for law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics with appropriate I.D. $1 gate admission for spouse and dependent children.

• Military Appreciation Day is Aug. 15. Free gate admission for active military, veterans and delayed-entry recruits with appropriate I.D. $1 admission for spouse and dependent children.

• Judging of cattle, hogs, poultry and dozens of other things takes place throughout the fair, along with events ranging from the First Lady's Pie Contest to horseshoe competition to the fiddling championship. Learn to cook something new. Learn about nature. See the best country hams. Download daily schedules at www.mostatefair.com.

• Single-day admission is $12 for adults, $8 for those 60 and older. $3 for ages 6 to 12, and free for those 5 and younger. Parking is free; you can park close for $5.

• The fairgrounds in Sedalia are at 2503 W. 16th St., south of the intersection of U.S. 65 and U.S. 50. Take U.S. 50 east from Lee's Summit, or take Interstate 70 east, then go south on U.S. 65.