Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, July 7 

Arrest 

• 4 p.m., 20000 block of E. Valley View Parkway 

Assist citizen 

• 9:52 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Injured animal 

• 1:05 p.m., 700 block of S.E. Parkwood Ct. 

Investigation 

• 8:45 a.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 11:45 a.m., 500 block of S.W. Fourth St. 

Private property tow 

• 11:25 a.m., 300 block of N.W. 11th St. (2) 

Property damage 

• 5:19 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Kent Ct. 

Sale of liquor to minor 

• 3:45 p.m., 20000 block of E. Valley View Parkway 

Stealing 

• 11 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.  

Thursday, July 8 

Fire EMS assist 

• 3:21 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Parkway 

Identity theft 

• 10:07 a.m., 100 block of N. First Street. 

Missing person 

• 6:36 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Sixth Street 

Prisoner transport 

• 10 p.m., Ray County jail 

Stealing 

• 12:01 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive 

• 1:27 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive 

• 1:40 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Napoleon Drive  

Verbal disturbance 

• 11:21 a.m., 1700 block of S.W. U.S. 40 

Warrant 

• 10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street 

Friday, July 9 

Assist citizen 

• 6:20 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 8:21 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Second Street  

Burglary 

• 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Jefferson Street 

Hit and run 

• 5:18 p.m., N.E. 6th St. And N.E. Brookwood Circle 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 4:01 p.m., address not provided 

Property damage 

• 6 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Runaway juvenile 

• 3 p.m., 4900 block of S. Valley View Road 

Shooting 

• 12:54 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Drive 

Stealing 

• 1:22 a.m., 300 block of S.W. 16th St.  

• 3:30 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 6:18 p.m., 300 block of S.W. Seventh Street Terrace 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 3 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. North Ridge Court 

Trespass 

• 4:14 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street 