Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, July 7

Arrest

• 4 p.m., 20000 block of E. Valley View Parkway

Assist citizen

• 9:52 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Injured animal

• 1:05 p.m., 700 block of S.E. Parkwood Ct.

Investigation

• 8:45 a.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 11:45 a.m., 500 block of S.W. Fourth St.

Private property tow

• 11:25 a.m., 300 block of N.W. 11th St. (2)

Property damage

• 5:19 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Kent Ct.

Sale of liquor to minor

• 3:45 p.m., 20000 block of E. Valley View Parkway

Stealing

• 11 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Thursday, July 8

Fire EMS assist

• 3:21 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Parkway

Identity theft

• 10:07 a.m., 100 block of N. First Street.

Missing person

• 6:36 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Sixth Street

Prisoner transport

• 10 p.m., Ray County jail

Stealing

• 12:01 a.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 1:27 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive

• 1:40 p.m., 500 block of N.E. Napoleon Drive

Verbal disturbance

• 11:21 a.m., 1700 block of S.W. U.S. 40

Warrant

• 10 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street

Friday, July 9

Assist citizen

• 6:20 p.m., 800 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 8:21 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Second Street

Burglary

• 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of N.W. Jefferson Street

Hit and run

• 5:18 p.m., N.E. 6th St. And N.E. Brookwood Circle

Motor vehicle accident

• 4:01 p.m., address not provided

Property damage

• 6 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Runaway juvenile

• 3 p.m., 4900 block of S. Valley View Road

Shooting

• 12:54 a.m., 800 block of N.W. Candletree Drive

Stealing

• 1:22 a.m., 300 block of S.W. 16th St.

• 3:30 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

• 6:18 p.m., 300 block of S.W. Seventh Street Terrace

Stealing motor vehicle

• 3 p.m., 1500 block of N.W. North Ridge Court

Trespass

• 4:14 p.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street