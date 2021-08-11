Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.

THURSDAY

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.