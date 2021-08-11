Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Recent inspections include:

Erin’s Pub: 3010 S. Missouri 291, inspected July 28.

• Inadequate sanitizing solution in mechanical dish washing machine. Must be repaired within 24 hours. All dishes previously washed need to be rewashed and sanitized to ensure proper sanitation has occurred.

Culinary Innovations: 19600 E. 29th St. S., inspected July 29. No violations found.

Salty Iguana: 17717 U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 5.

• Employee observed with a nose piercing. Facial piercing is not permitted in food service by Independence code.

• Hand sink in prep area found with a screwdriver in basin.

• Hand sink in ware wash area found with a pan in basin. Nothing (illegible) is ever to be stored in or on hand sink.

• Bins containing beans found uncovered in the prep area. All food containers must be kept covered to prevent contamination.

• Gaskets in prep cooler doors found dirty.

• Front and (illegible) of fryers found greasy.

• End cap next to mop sink missing corner bead, corner trim/ (illegible) at entrance to ware washing area. Floor tiles missing/damaged in front of liquor cooler and in front of fryer. Repair must be made within 30 days.

• Mop sink found heavily soiled.

• Three managers found without a valid Independence food manager card.

• 28 employees must provide a valid food handler card to the restaurant by Aug. 19. If card is not received within 30 days, certificate must be taken to City Hall to obtain card. Failure to obtain cards will result in employees’ removal from the schedule.