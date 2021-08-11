Slice of Missouri history: Ozark Music Festival documentary to be shown

By The Examiner staff

Jefferson’s Lujin documentary on the 1974 Ozark Music Festival in Sedalia will play this weekend at the Pharaoh Cinema, 114 W. Maple Ave on the Independence Square. Showtimes are 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for “The Story of the Ozark Music Festival: 3 Days of Sodom and Gomorrah in Sedalia, Missouri” are $20 each and can be purchased at Scandinavia Place, 209 N. Main St. on the Square or by calling 816-808-1266. Masks and social distancing will be in place for the showings.

Lujin, a local independent filmmaker who works at Scandinavia Place, is a native of Sedalia, where the infamous one-time music festival took place at the State Fairgrounds. The three-day festival in the 1974 featured more than 20 bands and at least 100,000 fans (some estimates were greater than 300,000) and trashed the grounds just weeks before the State Fair. It was referred to by the stage manager as the “last of the big, stupid, uncontrolled festivals.”