'Community Thrives' fundraising efforts continue

By The Examiner staff

Friday morning is the deadline for the Gannett Foundation’s “A Community Thrives” fundraising challenge. Two local grant recipients from last year, Blue Springs City Theatre and Rotary Youth Camp, have been raising money toward the $3,000 goal to qualify for large grant opportunities.

Blue Springs City Theatre plans to use donations and grants toward renovating a portion of Miller Theaters in Blue Springs into a new, live performance space. City Theatre had been at the former Civic Center in Blue Springs High School but moved in the spring, amid the pandemic canceling all but one production.

Rotary Youth Camp reached its goal. For more information and to make donations toward City Theatre, go to: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Blue-Springs-City-Theatre.