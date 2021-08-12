Grain Valley police reports
Sunday, Aug. 1
• 1200 block of Northwest Willow Drive – verbal disturbance
• 700 block of Woodland Circle – stealing
• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – suspicious vehicle
• Meadow and Long – suspicious activity
• 400 block of Woodbury – dog bite
• 300 block of Southwest First Street, Oak Grove – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department
• 1300 of Valley View Court – abandoned car
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact via phone
• Interstate 70 over Route BB – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
• 1100 block of North Main Street – fraud
• 300 block of Southwest Creek Ridge Drive – stealing
• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – found property
• 700 block of Southwest Whitestone Drive – civil standby
Monday, Aug. 2
• 200 block of Cross Creek – harassment
• 1400 block of Willow – disturbance
• 600 block of Ridgeview – past motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Rosewood – found property
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• 1500 block of Erin Court – past disturbance
• 500 block of Southwest Creek Ridge Drive – suspicious parties
• 700 block of Whitestone Drive – civil standby
• 700 block of Whitestone Drive – citizen contact
• Barr and Sawgrass – suspicious person
• 700 block of Shorthorn – suspicious vehicle