Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Sunday, Aug. 1 

• 1200 block of Northwest Willow Drive – verbal disturbance 

• 700 block of Woodland Circle – stealing 

• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – suspicious vehicle  

• Meadow and Long – suspicious activity 

• 400 block of Woodbury – dog bite 

• 300 block of Southwest First Street, Oak Grove – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department 

• 1300 of Valley View Court – abandoned car 

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact via phone 

• Interstate 70 over Route BB – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol 

• 1100 block of North Main Street – fraud 

• 300 block of Southwest Creek Ridge Drive – stealing 

• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – found property 

• 700 block of Southwest Whitestone Drive – civil standby 

Monday, Aug. 2 

• 200 block of Cross Creek – harassment 

• 1400 block of Willow – disturbance 

• 600 block of Ridgeview – past motor vehicle accident 

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact 

• Rosewood – found property 

Tuesday, Aug. 3 

• 1500 block of Erin Court – past disturbance 

• 500 block of Southwest Creek Ridge Drive – suspicious parties 

• 700 block of Whitestone Drive – civil standby 

• 700 block of Whitestone Drive – citizen contact 

• Barr and Sawgrass – suspicious person 

• 700 block of Shorthorn – suspicious vehicle 