Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Sunday, Aug. 1

• 1200 block of Northwest Willow Drive – verbal disturbance

• 700 block of Woodland Circle – stealing

• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – suspicious vehicle

• Meadow and Long – suspicious activity

• 400 block of Woodbury – dog bite

• 300 block of Southwest First Street, Oak Grove – agency assist, Oak Grove Police Department

• 1300 of Valley View Court – abandoned car

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact via phone

• Interstate 70 over Route BB – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

• 1100 block of North Main Street – fraud

• 300 block of Southwest Creek Ridge Drive – stealing

• 1200 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – found property

• 700 block of Southwest Whitestone Drive – civil standby

Monday, Aug. 2

• 200 block of Cross Creek – harassment

• 1400 block of Willow – disturbance

• 600 block of Ridgeview – past motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Rosewood – found property

Tuesday, Aug. 3

• 1500 block of Erin Court – past disturbance

• 500 block of Southwest Creek Ridge Drive – suspicious parties

• 700 block of Whitestone Drive – civil standby

• 700 block of Whitestone Drive – citizen contact

• Barr and Sawgrass – suspicious person

• 700 block of Shorthorn – suspicious vehicle